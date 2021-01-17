5.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Russia's Kamchatka, USGS Says

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake has hit the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East, the US Geological Survey reported.
The epicentre of the quake was registered at a depth of 10 km 241 km north-east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the quake at 5.2 on the Richter scale.
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake took place Near East Coast Of Kamchatka at 08:31 UTC (12 minutes ago). It's depth was 10km and was reported by EMSC. #earthquake #earthquakes #Atlasovo #Russia pic.twitter.com/X6e4cFQOVb— Earthquake Alerts (@QuakeAlerts) January 17, 2021
A storm bringing 9-metre-high waves is also forecast for the region, according to the local meteorological service.
