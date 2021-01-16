'Fir Tree of Wishes': Putin Grants Child's Wish to Learn to Ski

A young boy from Sochi, named Ruslan, has managed to fulfil his dream to visit the famous Krasnaya Polyana (Red Glade) ski resort and to learn skiing there, courtesy of Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.
According to local media, the kid's family lacked the means to hire a ski instructor for their son and to procure the necessary equipment, and Ruslan's mother decided to try their luck and send her son's request to the annual 'Fir Tree of Wishes' event, in which Putin has participated since 2018, held under the auspices of the 'Dream With Me' charity project coordinator.
The Fir Tree of Wishes accepts requests from children aged 3-17 years, either handicapped or suffering from potentially life-threatening conditions; orphans and children from poor families are also eligible to participate.
A child's request is pinned in written form to eponymous fir trees installed at administrative buildings, volunteer centers and at certain public events.
