Russia Starts Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty Over Improper Implementation of Pact

Russia is launching procedures for withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
"As no progress is made in removing obstacles that hinder treaty functioning in the new conditions, the Russian Foreign Ministry is authorized to announce the beginning of domestic procedures for withdrawing the Russian Federation from the Open Skies Treaty. When the procedures are completed, a notification will be sent to depositories," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 and became effective ten years later. It allows 34 participating countries to conduct unarmed observation flights over each other's territories.
In May 2020, US President Donald Trump declared that Washington was pulling out of the treaty and would not rejoin it "until they [Russia] adhere." The US completed the process of exiting the deal in late November.
