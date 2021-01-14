Russian and Saudi Foreign Ministers Hold Press Conference Following Talks

Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, are addressing the press after holding negotiations earlier in the day.
The Saudi minister arrived in the Russian capital to discuss a variety of issues with his Russian counterpart, not excluding resolutions to the political and diplomatic conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa.
Lavrov and Faisal bin Farhan discussed the situation in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Lebanon, and the Persian Gulf zone and touched upon the Arab-Israeli settlement among other pressing issues.
