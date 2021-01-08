Three Killed, One Injured After a Piper Plane Crashes Outside St. Petersburg

Three people were killed and one more injured when a private Piper light-engine aircraft crashed outside Saint Petersburg after take-off, the local healthcare committee officials said.
According to some reports, a child survived the crash.
Photos showing the alleged scene of the crash have emerged online. The tweet reads "a light-engine Piper plane crashed at an airfield outside St. Petersburg, three people were on board."
⚡Легкий самолет Piper упал на аэродром под Петербургом,в салоне было три человека pic.twitter.com/SCrFdqLTdT— Борис 🇷🇺 🇧🇾 (@BorisPrimorye) January 8, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
