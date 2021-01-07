One Dead, Three Injured as Frozen Waterfall Collapses in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

One person has died and three have sustained injuries as a result of ice collapsing at a waterfall in Kamchatka, Russia, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.
Four persons were removed from under the the waterfall; two of them are in satisfactory condition, while a child is in severe condition, authorities said in a statement.
"There was information that an ice collapse occurred at the Vilyuchinsky waterfall in the Elizovsky district; there are victims. According to preliminary information, one person died, another victim was pulled out by eyewitnesses and brought down (below the waterfall), and four people remained under the blockage," the Ministry of Emergency Situations said, noting that the situation is being clarified.
A Russian MI-8 EMERCOM helicopter flew to the area of the incident with rescuers on board.
The incident was reported to rescuers on Thursday afternoon, local time.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)