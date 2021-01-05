Register
15:06 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this April 9, 2009 file picture Iranian technicians work at a new facility producing uranium fuel for a planned heavy-water nuclear reactor, just outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran is lagging behind on equipping a bunker with machines enriching uranium to a grade that can be turned quickly to arm nuclear warheads and now says will produce less at the site than originally planned, diplomats tell The Associated Press.

    Moscow Calls Iran's Decision to Enrich Uranium to 20% a Step Away From Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    6141
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081658219_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_1816e7eb46d7b5d951b861a39db9da0d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202101051081657891-moscow-calls-irans-decision-to-enrich-uranium-to-20-a-step-away-from-nuclear-deal/

    Earlier, Tehran announced that the Fordow enrichment complex had started enriching uranium fuel far beyond the threshold set in 2015 under the Iran nuclear deal. The move was made in accordance with a law passed by the Iranian parliament in 2020 in light of continuing sanctions pressure on the country from the US.

    Tehran's moves to enrich uranium fuel to 20% are a deviation from the provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said in a statement.

    At the same time, these actions cannot be considered a violation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, since Iran maintains transparency in everything related to its nuclear programme and allows inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to monitor the peaceful application of the 20% enriched fuel, the ministry added.

    "All of the uranium enriched to 20% remains under the control of the IAEA. The agency did not register its application in undeclared activities, which would violate the NPT", the Foreign Ministry statement said.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that there is a "clear understanding" that the violation of the international obligations by the US became the trigger for Iran's deviation from the JCPOA, referring to Washington's introduction of economic sanctions against Iran in 2018. Moscow has condemned the US actions as a direct violation of the UN Security Council resolution that cemented the Iran nuclear deal.

    Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Becoming Ever More Difficult

    The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that in order to reverse the damage done to the JCPOA, the US has to stop its course to undermine the international accord. Tehran, in turn, would also have to make significant reciprocal steps once Washington starts returning to the nuclear deal, the spokeswoman added.

    She pointed out, however, that now Iran's return to complying with the JCPOA will be more difficult than before. Zakharova noted that Tehran will need additional efforts and will bear additional costs to make the Fordow enrichment complex compliant with the nuclear deal again.

    April 30 2018, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents material on Iran’s purported nuclear program in Tel Aviv
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Iran Rejects Israeli Accusations of Seeking Nuclear Weapons Amid Uranium Enrichment Boost

    The JCPOA provisions that the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman was referring to stipulate that Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities must produce only a limited amount of nuclear fuel per year and within an enrichment level of 3.67%. Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges for this purpose. However, the Iranian parliament decided at the end of 2020 that the country's nuclear facilities must boost the enrichment to 20%, while using previously prohibited advanced IR-2M and IR-6 centrifuges. The newly adopted law suggested that the measure must be taken should the US not lift its sanctions and the EU fail to come up with a mechanism circumventing them, specifically by allowing Tehran to freely sell its oil and remain connected to the global banking system.

    Related:

    Iran Rolls Out First Batch of Uranium Product After 20% Enrichment Rise
    Netanyahu Claims Iran's Move to Boost Uranium Enrichment Shows Intention to Develop Nuclear Weapons
    Iran Rejects Israeli Accusations of Seeking Nuclear Weapons Amid Uranium Enrichment Boost
    Iran's Lawmakers Pass Bill to Boost Nuclear Activity in Wake of Top Scientist's Murder, Reports Say
    Japan Voices Concerns Over Iran's Enriching Uranium at 20%
    Tags:
    enriched uranium, sanctions, US, Russia, Iran, Iran Nuclear Deal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World
    War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse