Russian Nuclear Power Plants Set Electricity Production Record in 2020, Rosenergoatom Says

"We ended 2020 with an absolute record in the entire history of the Russian nuclear power industry, achieved previously only during the Soviet Union times in 1988, when all nuclear power plants produced 215.669 billion kilowatt-hours (including nuclear power plants in Ukraine, Lithuania and Armenia)," Rosenergoatom General Director Andrey Petrov said in a statement.
According to Petrov, Russian nuclear power plants produced 215.746 billion kilowatt-hours in 2020, thus breaking the 1988 record.
"Thus, Russian nuclear power plants have not only broken the Soviet record, but also exceeded their own achievement of 2019 (208.7 billion kilowatt-hours) by more than 7 billion kilowatt-hours," Petrov added.
In 1988, there were 47 nuclear power plants in the Soviet Union, while Russia today has 37.
