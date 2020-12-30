Register
14:19 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    George Blake, a former British spy and double agent in service of the Soviet Union, seen in Moscow in this Nov. 15, 2006 file photo

    Legendary Soviet Spy George Blake Buried With Honours in Moscow

    © AP Photo
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105901/05/1059010590_0:95:2252:1361_1200x675_80_0_0_79a7a5be9488a9a0efc79d3dac4a44f9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202012301081611191-legendary-soviet-spy-george-blake-buried-with-honours-in-moscow/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Legendary Soviet spy George Blake, whose work contributed to securing strategic parity between the Soviet Union and the United States, was buried on Wednesday with military honours in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    Blake, a former UK intelligence official and a retired colonel of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), passed away last Saturday, aged 98. Russian President Vladimir Putin, himself a former intelligence officer, expressed his condolences to Blake's family and friends.

    Blake was laid to rest at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery's Alley of Heroes under the name of Georgy Bekhter, which he used while living in the Soviet Union and Russia, to the sound of the Russian national anthem and shots by the honour guard. The grave is surrounded by various wreaths, including from President Putin.

    Meanwhile, SVR head Sergey Naryshkin described Blake's life as a fight for just and free world.

    "He chose for himself the path of the unwavering and uncompromising fight for the highest humane values, for a just and free world. He faced severe challenges, spent many years on the cutting edge of the invisible front, worked himself to the limit of human strength and ability and preserved the faith in his ideals, his convictions and high values," Naryshkin told journalists.

    The Russian foreign intelligence chief reminded that Blakes's bronze portrait was a part of the monument to the country's intelligence officers throughout the centuries that was inaugurated at the service's headquarters in September.

    "And his memory will live on in our hearts," Naryshkin concluded.

    Born in 1922 in the Netherlands, Blake moved to the United Kingdom in 1942 and in 1944 joined the Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6. Blake was deployed to Seoul in 1948 to gather intelligence on the Soviet Far East and Siberia. After the Korean War broke out, Seoul was seized by the forces of Kim Il Sung, and Blake was sent to an internment camp. During that time, he made contact with and offered to cooperate with Soviet intelligence.

    After the war's ended in 1953, Blake returned to London and served in the MI6 headquarters, sending to Moscow classified information, such as the defence ministry's intelligence reviews, as well as information on how well the UK and the US were informed about Soviet military secrets.

    However, in 1961, after having been exposed by Polish defector Michael Goleniewski, Blake was arrested and sentenced to 42 years in prison. Four years later, Blake escaped from prison and made his way to the Soviet Union, where he lived as Georgy Bekhter.

    For his services to the Soviet Union and Russia, he was awarded the rank of foreign intelligence colonel and other honours, such as the Order of Lenin, the Order of the Red Banner and the Order of Friendship.

    Tags:
    funeral, Intelligence, spy, George Blake
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 29 December 2020.
    Rubble-Covered Streets & Devastated Towns: Croatia Reels From Worst Quake in Decades
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse