Putin Developed 'Certain Immunity' Against Personal Attacks Over Past 20 Years, His Spokesman Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has developed immunity to personal attacks, partly due to the fact that they haven't stopped for the last two decades, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in an interview with the Rossiya 1 TV channel.
"This has been going on not only in the last months. Attacks on Putin have been coming from both the Western states and from inside the country over the last 20 years and naturally, he probably developed a certain immunity to such things over time", Peskov said.
The spokesman recalled that the president himself has stated repeatedly that the attacks don't matter, only how a person performs in his or her work has real value.
Peskov went on to note that Putin never reacts to these accusations, which, as the spokesman suggested, are usually plain lies, and he is unlikely to change his approach to this issue.
During his big annual press conference in December 2020, Putin dismissed accusations brought forward by political activist Alexei Navalny, who accused the president of trying to kill him with a military-grade nerve agent from the "Novichok" group. Putin said that Navalny was simply repeating unsubstantiated accusations from Western countries and suggested that the data the activist used to prove his theory could only come from foreign spy agencies.
