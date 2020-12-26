Russia Approves Sputnik V Vaccine Use for People Over 60

"The Health Ministry approved amendments to the instructions for medical use [of the vaccine]. The Sputnik V vaccine is now approved for use in persons aged 18 and over. Thus, citizens over 60 years old can now be vaccinated against the new coronavirus infection", Murashko said on the Russia-24 broadcaster.
The minister added the vaccine had been deemed safe and effective for the older generation.
"Clinical studies have been carried out on the use of the Sputnik vaccine in people over 60 years old. The expert examination has confirmed its safety and efficacy", Murashko noted.
Throughout clinical trials, Sputnik V, the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, has demonstrated to be more than 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 after three control points. According to researchers, Sputnik V is capable of building up immunity for more than two years.
