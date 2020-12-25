Role of Letter ‘V’ in First Russian Anti-COVID Vaccine's Name Revealed

Sputnik V was the first registered COVID-19 vaccine in the world and was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute with financial assistance from the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Previously, it was revealed that the vaccine was named after the world’s first satellite, Sputnik, which was launched by the Soviet Union in 1957.

The letter V stands for "Victory" in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, commenting on the name of the Russian Sputnik V anti-COVID-19 vaccine. His comments followed the first delivery of the vaccine to Argentina.

"The V in the name of our vaccine means victory, and we wish the people of Argentina to win against this disease", Dmitriev said.

On 24 December, a plane with the first 300,000 doses of the Russian vaccine landed at Buenos Aires Airport. Medical personnel, social service workers, police officers, and the elderly are the first in line to get shots with the vaccine.​

“The whole country witnessed the plane with the first supply of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landing at Ezeiza International Airport on Christmas Eve, hoping for a new epoch coming soon”, Dmitriev said.

Llegan a Argentina las primeras 300.000 dosis de la vacuna Sputnik V contra el coronavirus https://t.co/uMVxhkbYSc @Ignacio_RT pic.twitter.com/zS5NYBO9qG — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) December 25, 2020

Earlier this week, Argentina became the first Latin American country to register the Sputnik V vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, authorising its emergency use. The RDIF confirmed on 10 December that Argentina and Russia had reached an agreement on the delivery of 10 million doses of the vaccine.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V. The vaccine, which is based on a human adenoviral vector platform, was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. During clinical trials, Sputnik V turned out to be more than 90 percent effective at preventing coronavirus infection after three control points and demonstrated 100% efficacy against severe cases of the novel virus.