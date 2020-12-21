President Putin to Head Russia's New State Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the composition of the State Council of the Russian Federation, and will serve as its head, a decree published on the official portal of legal information on Monday indicates.
The new State Council will differ from its predecessors both in composition and functions, with its powers expanded following the approval of amendments to the Russian Constitution after a week-long national vote in late June and early July. Russian lawmakers formally adopted a law on the status, organizational and legal foundation and activities of the State Council in November.
According to the decree, the State Council will consist of governors, the speakers of the State Duma and the Federation Council (Russia's two houses of parliament), the leaders of parliamentary parties, presidential envoys to federal districts, representatives of public associations, and other officials, numbering over 100 people total. Some of its members will serve on a rotational basis.
The organ will include 18 commissions for social and economic development, ranging from public administration to the digital economy. Some of its duties will include carrying out analyses of the work of government organs at the local level to improve their functioning.
The State Council was established by Putin in September 2000, less than a year into his first year in office, to advise the head of state on matters of national importance.
