Putin Calls for Countering Revision of Russian Intelligence's Role in Defeat of Nazism

"Our common task is to confront any attempts to revise history, including silencing or distorting the role of our special services in the defeat of Nazism and, more generally, in ensuring the national security and national interests of our country", Putin said.
Aside from the SVR, the Russian leader addressed the statement to all of Russia's other special service agencies, saying that "we are all rightfully proud of the glorious pages of history of our services."
"In the year marking the 75th anniversary of the great victory, we bow our heads to the memory of all those who led fighters to the war — in the units formed of security personnel, in the very hotbed of the frontline, defending Moscow, Leningrad, Stalingrad, fighting near Kursk and other critically important locations of the Great Patriotic War [1941-1945], creating partisan units and performing responsible tasks in the rear, eliminated spies, traitors and saboteurs", Putin said.
Risks of Simmering Conflicts Near Russia Require Stepped Up Border Protection
Russian intelligence agencies should provide maximum protection at the state border due to the risks of simmering conflicts in neighbouring regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
"We need to strive for more effective protection of the state border, especially given the risks of smoldering regional conflicts near our borders", Putin said in his address to the Russian security agents on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Foreign Intelligence Service.
Putin made the statements during the visit to the headquarters of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) to mark the 100th anniversary of its establishment.
All comments
Show new comments (0)