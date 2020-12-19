Sputnik V Developer Expects Up to 80% of Russians to Be Inoculated Against COVID-19 By Autumn

"If we produce five to six million doses of the vaccine per month, which is quite realistic for our domestic consumption, then by the end of fall 2021 we should have vaccinated 70 to 80 percent of our population. That is to say, this disease will be vaccine-controlled", Gintsburg said in a programme about the pandemic that aired on state broadcaster Rossiya-1.
According to the head of the Gamaleya centre, the Sputnik V vaccine is capable of building up immunity for more than two years.
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko earlier stated that 60% of Russia's adult population is expected to be inoculated against the coronavirus.
Starting Monday, industry and transport workers as well as employees of mass media outlets will be eligible to receive a shot against COVID-19 in Moscow. The capital city launched vaccinations earlier this month for those in the first risk group, namely medics, teachers, social services employees, and law enforcement workers among others.
Sputnik V is the pioneer vaccine against the coronavirus — Russia officially registered it on 11 August. The vaccine, which is a two-component treatment based on the human adenovirus, is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.
