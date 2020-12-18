Russian Cosmonauts, Training Center Staffers Receive Sputnik V COVID-19 Shots, Roscosmos Says

According to Roscosmos, cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Nikolay Chub were the first to be vaccinated with Sputnik V in the corps of 30 people.
"The test cosmonauts underwent a preliminary medical examination, which is mandatory before immunization. Several other employees of the [Cosmonaut Training] Center, who directly interact with the cosmonauts during training, also received the first component of the two-component vaccine," the agency said in a statement.
In September, the International Space Station (ISS)-64 commander, Sergey Ryzhikov, said the flight crew of the expedition to the ISS would not be vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of their liftoff in October.
The Cosmonaut Training Center, together with the cosmonaut corps, is one of the first enterprises in the space industry to take part in a large-scale vaccination against coronavirus in Russia.
