09:33 GMT17 December 2020
    December 17, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin via videoconference participates in the annual press conference at the World Trade Center on Krasnaya Presnya

    Live Updates: Russian President Putin Holds Year-End Press Conference

    © Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
    Russia
    0 50
    The Russian president is speaking via a video link and is taking questions not only from journalists but also ordinary Russians, after the 2020 "Direct Line" Q&A session was scrapped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding his annual press conference with a "Direct Line" session, answering dozens of questions from journalists and ordinary people from around the country.

    This year, the president is taking questions live from his Novo-Ogaryovo residence due to the coronavirus pandemic, while journalists and photographers are located in several press centres.

    During the conference, the 16th of its kind, Putin traditionally answers questions related to Russia’s economy, social policies, national projects, and problems of certain regions, as well as questions regarding the country's foreign policy.

    The final press conference of the year is expected to take 3-4 hours, as it has since 2004.

    Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

    • 09:29

      Putin: Russia Among World's Top 3 Nations in Terms of COVID-19 Testing

      Vladimir Putin said Russia is among the world's top 3 nations in terms of COVID-19 testing, and, importantly, at the forefront of the production of the coronavirus vaccine. A massive vaccination programme is due to kick off ahead of schedule, from 1 January.

      The president went on to say he is confident that Russia will effectively join efforts with other countries to work on the production of vaccines.

    • 09:19

      Putin: Russian Healthcare System Coped With Pandemic More Efficiently Than Other Countries

      Putin has noted no healthcare system in the world was ready for a problem of the scale akin to the COVID-19 pandemic. The president went on to state that the manufacturing of masks in Russia, for instance, had increased 20-fold since the onset of the pandemic.

      He said Russia is among the world's top 3 nations in terms of COVID-19 testing, and, importantly, at the forefront of the production of the coronavirus vaccine. The massive vaccination programme is due to kick off ahead of schedule, from 1 January.

    • 09:15

      Putin: Russia Starting to Be Less Dependent on Its Energy Production

    • 09:13

      Putin Says Russian GDP Drop Stands at 3.6%, Less Than in Europe, US

    • 09:04

      First question to Putin: Was this year all bad?

      Vladimir Putin said the COVID pandemic had resulted in severe drops in production. There have been a lot of problems, the president said. The outgoing year has brought both pluses and minuses, but the pandemic has been the major problem.

    • 09:01

      Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Annual Press Conference

    • 08:56

      Vladimir Putin's Presser About to Start

      President Vladimir Putin's presser is organised in a completely different way this year due to pandemic restrictions: a chessboard sitting arrangement will apply, as well as strict requirements regarding wearing protective masks and gloves.

      The Kremlin’s press service has also reminded about the prohibition of banners this time, as journalists have hitherto traditionally competed to attract the president’s attention more.

      The presser’s participants have been divided into groups, with no more than 247 journalists allowed into the studio of World Trade Center in Moscow, which housed over 1,500 people in previous years.

    
    Tags:
    Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, Direct Line, Russia, Vladimir Putin
