Six Russian Law Enforcement Agents Wounded as Criminal Blows Himself Up During Detention

Six law enforcement agents sustained injuries in the southern Russian Republic of Karachay-Cherkessia as they tried to detain a man who blew himself up, the National Counter-Terrorism Committee said on Friday.
"Today, at around noon, an attempt by an unidentified person to get into the territory where law enforcement agents were conducting a criminal intelligence operation was prevented in the village of Uchkeken in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic. The criminal blew himself up during the detention attempt”, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a press release.
"Six staffers from law enforcement agencies sustained minor injuries. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance. No civilians were injured”, the press release went on.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)