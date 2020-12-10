Russia to Respond to Expulsion of 2 Diplomats From Netherlands, Embassy Says

The Russian Embassy has confirmed receipt of a note from the Dutch Foreign Ministry declaring two employees of the Russian diplomatic mission personae non grata for alleged "activities incompatible with their diplomatic status."
At the same time, no evidence of their illegal actions on the territory of the country was presented, the embassy noted.
"Retaliatory measures from our side will follow," the diplomatic mission said.
Earlier in the day, Dutch broadcaster NOS cited the country's secret service saying that the expelled diplomats were interested in information about artificial intelligence, semiconductors and nanotechnology, technologies that can be used not only for civilian, but also for military purposes.
