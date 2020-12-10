Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against Covid Can Be Used by People With Allergies, Developer Confirms

"People with allergies can be vaccinated with Sputnik V. The only thing is, it should not be when the allergy is in an acute stage," Gintzburg said, as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
People with allergies should do blood tests for Immunoglobulin E and C-reactive protein — if they are within norm, vaccination should not be a problem, Gintzburg said.
Meanwhile, Pfizer's vaccine contains RNA, which may be dangerous to people who suffer from some kind of allergies, the scientist said. Human body has a system of interferons, signaling proteins, that react strongly to foreign RNA, which could create complications for people with allergies who have enhanced immune response, Gintzburg explained.
Previously, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) warned people who have a history of "significant" allergic reactions not to take the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
