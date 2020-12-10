WHO Says in Touch With Russia's Vector Center, Looking Forward to Covid Vaccine Data

"WHO has been in touch with the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology VECTOR, who expressed interest in applying for WHO emergency use listing (EUL), and we look forward to receiving the data for their EpiVacCorona candidate vaccine," WHO said.
The peptide-based EpiVacCorona became Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19 on 13 October. In August, the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Russia's Gamaleya research institute and based on adenoviral vector, became the first registered coronavirus vaccine in the world.
The third vaccine developed by the Chumakov Institute is currently undergoing clinical trials which are expected to be completed at the end of the year.
