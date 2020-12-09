Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered in Russian Republic of Buryatia

The ministry said that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Kabansky District of the Republic of Buryatia. The tremor was recorded at 5:45 a.m. local time (21:45 on Wednesday GMT).
There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake.
⚠️#Russia🇷🇺: A moderate #earthquake of magnitude Mww=5.5, was registered at 42 KM N of #Kabansk, republic of #Buryatiya Depth: 10 KM. [UPDATE🔺].— American Earthquakes 🌋🌊🌎 (@earthquakevt) December 9, 2020
The Republic of Buryatia is located in a seismologically active area near the Baikal Rift Zone that separates the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Amur plate, and often faces powerful earthquakes.
According to the Richter magnitude scale, 5.0-5.9 earthquakes are considered as moderate, with no substantial damage caused to buildings and people.
