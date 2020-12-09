Peskov After Turkey's Refusal to Buy Sputnik V: Trials Showed Vaccine's Effectiveness

"We can say unequivocally — the results of testing and trials indicate that this is a very effective and reliable vaccine, which can and will certainly play a very important role in the fight against the pandemic," Peskov said, answering whether the Russian vaccine met all standards and whether there were any questions about its effectiveness.
Ankara has decided against buying Russian coronavirus vaccine because it does not correspond to good laboratory practice quality principles, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday.
"The issue is that the Russian vaccine does not comply with the GLP, so it turned out to be beyond our interests," the minister said, as quoted by Haberturk broadcaster.
However, a source in the Russian Direct Investment Fund told Sputnik on Wednesday, that Russia and Turkey were still discussing Sputnik V.
"The talks with Turkey [about the vaccine] are ongoing," the source said.
Russia registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, on 11 August. About 50 countries have already ordered 1.2 billion doses of the vaccine. Sputnik V is a two-component treatment based on the human adenovirus, which, according to scientists, makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)