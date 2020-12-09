Russian PM Forecasts 'Explosive' Demand for Sputnik V Vaccine Amid Pandemic

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has suggested that Sputnik V may become extremely popular abraod, as multiple nations are planning to start vaccinations.
"A large, explosive demand is possible for such a popular product as the coronavirus vaccine", Mishustin said during a speech at the plenary session of the international export forum Made in Russia.
The Health Ministry previously set the maximum wholesale price for the vaccine at 1,942 rubles ($26) for two shots, which makes it less expensive than most of its competitors.
Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, became the first-ever registered coronavirus vaccine in the world on 11 August. It will be used for the voluntary vaccination launched by the Russian authorities in December. Frontline workers, such as medical personnel, social service workers, and teachers will be first in line.
