Russia's Su-30 Intercepts US, French Spy Planes Over Black Sea

According to the centre, on 7 December, Russian radars detected air targets approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.
"To identify air targets and prevent violations of the Russian state border, a Su-30 fighter was from the air defence forces of the Southern Military District's air force and air defence forces was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the aerial targets as the US Air Force's RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and KS-135 refueling aircraft, and the French Air Force's C.160G reconnaissance aircraft and escorted them over the Black Sea," the centre said.
After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the border, the Russian fighter returned to the home airfield, the NDCC added.
