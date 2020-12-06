Fire at Pyrotechnics Store in Southern Russia Causes Uncontrollable Fireworks Show - Videos

A massive fire at a market in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don has resulted in fireworks exploding at one of the stores.
According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Rostov region, the blaze that started on Sunday morning was localised at 1:24pm local time. More than 400 firemen were involved in extinguishing the fire, which spread over an area of some 1,500 square metres.
Vladimir Ustin, deputy chief of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Rostov region, said that a short circuit in the wiring could have caused the fire.
The fire set off an uncontrollable chain of fireworks in a pyrothechnics store in the market. Eyewitnesses posted videos on social media showing multi-coloured fireballs, sparkles and shooting stars in every direction.
