Moscow Plans Vaccination of 6-7Mln People Over Long-Term Period, Mayor Says

"We have to vaccinate between 6 and 7 million people over the entire period. You cannot start up such a machine right away. Therefore, it is necessary to gradually unwind, enter, work out the mechanism of both data recording and the logistics of supply chains, including delivery and storage," Sobyanin said during an appearance on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday announced the launch of the Russian capital's COVID-19 vaccination program, adding that 5,000 frontline workers, including medical personnel, social service workers, and teachers, had signed up within the first five hours.
Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has registered more than 2.43 million cases of the disease, which have resulted in the deaths of 42,684 people.
