Kremlin Slams US 'Sanction Aspirations' Against Nord Stream 2 as Unfair Competition

Russia will do "everything possible to protect its interests and the interests of its commercial projects," the Kremlin spokesman stressed when asked if the Kremlin is already mulling a draft plan to counter the sanctions.
"[Our attitude is the same as] to all the other sanction aspirations of the US side. In the context of Nord Stream 2, we see this as nothing but a manifestation of the unfair competition. Of course, we firmly believe that these steps contradict the principles of international trade and even international law", Peskov told reporters when asked about the Kremlin's attitude to the situation.
Both chambers of the US Congress have coordinated the final version of the 2021 defence spending bill, which includes expanded sanctions against Nord Stream 2. About 120 companies from more than 12 European countries will reportedly be affected by the legislation.
Nord Stream 2 is a planned 745-mile twin pipeline that will carry nearly two trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany. The US and some of its allies in Europe, which benefit from other routes of gas transportation, oppose the project, with Washington threatening with sanctions against Russian and European companies linked to it. At the same time, the US is seeking to export more of its own liquefied natural gas to Europe.
