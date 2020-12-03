Russia to Design Space Station Section for 3D-Printing, Roscosmos Says

According to the presentation, additive printing technology, also known as 3D-printing, will make it possible to create objects of any complexity in zero gravity.
"To design a manufacturing section of a space station," the presentation reads.
The company also plans to create standards for 3D-printing at the orbit as well as augment existing printing technologies.
3D printing is a process of creating objects by spreading an extremely fine layer of powder then sintering it with the laser then adding another layer of powder on top of a sintered layer and so on until the object is printed.
In February, the deputy director-general of Russia's Advanced Research Foundation said that the foundation was cooperating with Roscosmos on developing a 3D printer that would be tested at the International Space Station and used for manufacturing parts of bases on Mars and the Moon.
