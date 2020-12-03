Register
10:34 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cyber

    'Race for the Best Minds': Russian Government Sums Up Results of Its Digital Projects

    © CC0
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081344849_0:161:3270:1999_1200x675_80_0_0_21b907dd6fa17211fe23201e5e94ba49.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202012031081344887-race-for-the-best-minds-russian-government-sums-up-results-of-its-digital-projects/

    Russia's Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs (Rossotrudnichestvo) launched 40 international projects on digital technologies for students and teachers around the world in the middle of 2019.

    Rossotrudnichestvo deputy chief Pavel Shevtsov describes the results of the federal project "Staff for a Digital Economy".

    Sputnik: One of the key tasks for the project "Staff for a Digital Economy" was attracting foreign students to Russian universities. Why does Russia need foreign students?

    Pavel Shevtsov: Attracting foreign students is part of the global race for the best minds. When we invite foreign students, we try to call in the most talented ones to show them the benefits of Russian education.

    By inviting the best students and giving them a Russian education, we can proceed with two options. One option is that the foreign student returns to their homeland and promotes Russia's image abroad by using their top tier education to advance their career, thus becoming a kind of a "humanitarian" ambassador.

    The second option is to give the foreign student a job offer in Russia itself if they wish to stay. In this case, they use their potential to develop the Russian economy and Russian living standards.

    Sputnik: How was this project conceived?

    Pavel Shevtsov: We aimed at several target groups when we were conceiving this project. The first is math and IT teachers in Russian schools abroad. We believe that the two-year experience of the project's implementation has shown that Russia possesses one of the best educational systems for teachers of math, IT, and Russian language.

    We want to share this experience because there are many Russian schools abroad, where both our compatriots and representatives of other ethnic groups are being taught; they express vivid interest towards Russia and want to tie their lives to our country in the future.

    Another target group for our project is of course foreign students. We want to attract foreign students and thus show ourselves to the rest of the world as a country able to provide high-quality and promising education.

    The third are talented individuals that we want to give our education to, something which they can later utilise in their homeland or by staying to work in Russia.

    Sputnik: How many countries and people did you manage to involve in this project over two years?

    Pavel Shevtsov: We are still finalising the counting in regards to this year as many events were held online. Originally, we declared that 39 countries took part in it. But now, after communicating with the participants we found out that strictly speaking over 50 countries and over 30,000 were involved in the project.

    We are glad that countries in Southeast Asia joined in. Our countries are actively cooperating in both humanitarian and IT spheres. We are presenting our digital worldview and are studying similar experiences presented by China and India.

    Naturally, members of the Commonwealth of Independent States were involved. They have an affection for our system of education, and many of their citizens are planning to tie their future with Russia in some way.

    Sputnik: Some of the projects were planned to happen offline in 2020. How did you manage to effectively adapt to the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic?

    Pavel Shevtsov: All of the projects were transferred to an online format. Naturally, while some projects reacted quickly, others long hoped that the pandemic and the problems caused by it would go away back in spring. Still, we showed a quick reaction to the shifting circumstances and all of the projects' KPI, which had been determined at the planning stage, were successfully achieved.

    The pandemic created a completely new demand for the online format, but it's hard to forecast what will happen when it's over. We did notice a growing interest in our online projects, but a part of the digital technologies, such as VR, must be demonstrated in real life to new generations of students.

    And, of course, we would like to receive feedback on our projects, but not via a soulless internet, but to see it with our own eyes via people's reactions. Only this can give you an understanding of how well you managed to reach out to people.

    Sputnik: How will your projects develop further down the road?

    Pavel Shevtsov: When we first conceived this project, we based it on the supposition that it should consist of viable programmes that will become financially self-sustainable and self-developing. We are confident that these projects will continue to develop actively and successfully because they enjoy unwavering interest now.

    Forum on digital economy at the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    More Than 100,000 People From All Over the World Have Taken Part in Russia's Digital Projects
    The Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) has a broad network of representatives overseas – 92 centres in 82 countries. And because of this, we can offer our participants different ways of promoting their projects abroad, including in an offline mode.

    I can assure you based on both my and my colleagues' experience that Russia has much to offer in this field. We have taken a huge step forward when compared to many other European countries. Not to speak of other macroregions, which also see us as a beacon.

    Right now our objective is to expand to Africa, where we're witnessing a spike in interest towards Russian education, Russian language, and our IT-technologies. I believe that we will be preparing and promoting our projects via Rossotrudnichestvo both in Africa and in Latin America in the near future.

    Tags:
    digital technology, Rossotrudnichestvo, government, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse