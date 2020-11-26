Russian Military Successfully Tests New Anti-Ballistic Missile

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the missile defense system is designed to protect against air and space attacks.
"At the Sary-Shagan testing range (Republic of Kazakhstan), a combat crew of the air and missile defense troops of the Aerospace Forces successfully carried out a regular test launch of a new missile of the Russian missile defense system," the ministry said.
Previously in late October, the Defense Ministry reported testing a new missile defense system at the Sary-Shagan test site.
Last year, Russia's Aerospace Forces carried out a successful launch of a new interceptor missile at the Sary Shagan testing range.
