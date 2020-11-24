Situation in Karabakh Stabilising, Russian Peacekeepers Ensuring Security, Putin Says

"The Russian peacekeeping mission ... is monitoring the ceasefire regime, ensuring security of peaceful people, civilians, escorts the returning refugees and humanitarian cargo. The situation has generally stabilized," Putin said, as he was receiving ambassadors' credentials on Tuesday.
Having moved to address the nuclear issues on the Korean peninsula, the Russian president stressed at the event, also attended by a new DPRK envoy to Russia ong Seung-cheol, that the matter should be resolved solely diplomatically, through negotiations. Putin said Russia is striving to further strengthen friendly ties with Pyongyang and is ready to continue work on all the aspects of the bilateral relationship.
The president then reminded of this year's 75th anniversary of Korea's liberation from the Japanese rule.
"Red Army sodiers fought for its liberty and independence, shoulder to shoulder with Korean patriots," Putin noted.
In the current circumstances, the president believes, all the countries should recall their fair interaction and cooperation in the common fight against Nazism, insisting that the ongoing tensions between countries should be "energetically dealt with, and calling the world community to go ahead and promote the unifying agenda.
