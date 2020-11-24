Sputnik V Efficacy Over 95% 42 Days After First Dose, Gamaleya Research Centre Announces

The N.F. Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund have announced the efficacy of their newly developed inoculation has topped 95%, with the latter uplifting results registered 42 days after the first shot.
BREAKING: Second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed a 91.4% efficacy for the #SputnikV vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; vaccine efficacy is over 95%— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 24, 2020
42 days after the first dose.
Read More: https://t.co/qfCZ9FG8WH
All comments
Show new comments (0)