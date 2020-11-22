Register
23:36 GMT22 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the Kremlin towers

    'You Can Lie Remotely': Russian MFA Spokeswoman Zakharova Piques NYT Headhunt in Moscow

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    280
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081245246_0:0:3178:1788_1200x675_80_0_0_a0c78082b224fcfc938c960826cc8421.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202011221081244811-you-can-lie-remotely-russian-mfa-spokeswoman-zakharova-piques-nyt-headhunt-in-moscow/

    Around a week ago, The New York Times posted a "legendary" job offer, seeking a daredevil who would cover Russia - a country that, according to the outlet, "has its cyber agents sow chaos and disharmony in the West to tarnish its democratic systems, while promoting its faux version of democracy".

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova rolled out a sarcastic Facebook comment on the latest NYT job offer for a Russia correspondent in Moscow.

    The vacancy offered the "legendary position" of Moscow reporter, touting the possibility of covering "Vladimir Putin's Russia" for The NYT, rolling out a list of devious things that the future journalist could encounter, recalling nerve agents, private military contractors, cyber agents and COVID patients.

    In her Facebook comment, Zakharova ridiculed the job description, pointing out that the "inhuman conditions" offered to the possible candidate would not seduce anyone and that NYT journalists would be safer working from the US - where, apparently, there are no "squads armed with nerve agents", "cyber agents sowing chaos in the West" or "private military contractors around the globe" deployed to "secretly spread the influence".

    "Does the newspaper have the right to risk the safety of its correspondent by sending him to work under such inhuman conditions? If the editorial office doesn’t care, responsible citizens of the country described in the job offer might care, those who would issue a visa and accreditation to the newcomer. American Journalists’ Lives also matter, even if it is the NYT", Zakharova said of the NYT, parodying the "Black Lives Matter" slogan.

    The MFA spokeswoman observed that a potential candidate could "lie just as wonderfully remotely", sarcastically pointing out that the lucky journalist in this position would produce "a few fables" at the cost of undergoing the purported risks described by the NYT.

    Zakharova closed her opinion by returning to a more serious tone, recalling the words of Friedrich Nietzsche, who said that in its attempts to fight a monster, the US press "has imperceptibly turned into one itself".

    Apart from the pleasure of covering nerve agents, cyber squads and private military contractors, the future holder of one of the "most legendary postings" is promised the opportunity to "traverse 11 timezones" and cover "the continuing reign of one of the world’s most charismatic leaders, President Vladimir V. Putin".

    "Vladimir Putin’s Russia remains one of the biggest stories in the world. It sends out hit squads armed with nerve agents against its enemies, most recently the opposition leader Aleksei Navalny", The NYT said in their job offer. "[Russia] has its cyber agents sow chaos and disharmony in the West to tarnish its democratic systems, while promoting its faux version of democracy. It has deployed private military contractors around the globe to secretly spread its influence. At home, its hospitals are filling up fast with Covid patients as its president hides out in his villa. If that sounds like a place you want to cover, then we have good news: We will have an opening for a new correspondent as Andy Higgins takes over as our next Eastern Europe Bureau Chief early next year".

    The New York Times has consistantly rolled out catchy and breathtaking stories on Russia over the years, including allegations that Russia offered bounties to Taliban troops who killed American soldiers, Russian "interference" in American presidential elections and, of course, a mysterious and super-elite cabal of the dreaded GRU unit trained in “subversion, sabotage and assassination".

    The narrative is, however, so exciting that The NYT does not often bother to back its claims with evidence - sometimes even rolling out additional reports admitting to having no proof, but promoting the stories nonetheless.

    Related:

    Russian FM Spokeswoman Zakharova Mocks US for Offering 'Reward' for Election Meddling Reports
    Russia's Zakharova Says Her Contentious Facebook Post on Trump-Vucic Talks Was 'Misinterpreted'
    Zakharova Urges Germany to Select One Speaker to Be Responsible For Official Comments on Navalny
    Tags:
    Maria Zakharova, The New York Times, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse