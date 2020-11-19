Businesses in Russia's Yaroslavl Region Join the International Platform RS Trade

Companies in Russia's Yaroslavl region have been actively joining the international platform RS Trade to promote their goods in Asia, the government of the region said.
Officials added that the platform offers the products of local IT-companies, manufacturers of water bicycles and 3D-printers, as well as railway bridges and uniforms.
The international multi-language platform RS Trade was designed to help companies promote their manufactured goods in Southeast Asia, Australia and India. This service is aimed at boosting efficiency and improving import services from Asia to Russia and the European Union.
According to Maxim Avdeev, the deputy head of the government of the Yaroslavl region, the use of this platform helps local authorities contribute to the implementation of a national project to promote "international cooperation and export".
"This digital B2B platform, RS Trade, is one of the key instruments which allow businessmen in Yaroslavl present their goods and services in the Indian Ocean macro-region," Avdeev said.
Previously, the governor of the Yaroslavl region, Dmitry Mironov, said that the local government has been assisting businessmen in shifting their focus to online sales which has been extremely popular in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
