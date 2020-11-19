Russia's Governmental Commission Enacts Road Map for 5G Networks Development in Country

According to Chernyshenko, the bulk of measures for introducing new Russia-made equipment and deploying the 5G networks should be implemented from 2021-2024.
It was previously reported that production of Russian 5G equipment would start no later than 2023.
Earlier this tear, Russia's three largest telecommunication giants — MTS, Beeline and MegaFon — said that they were upgrading their mobile networks to be 5G-ready.
As an advanced wireless technology, 5G enables the real-time exchange of information at speeds of over 10 gigabits a second, which is 30 times faster than the current 4G networks.
The new technology is the next step in internet connectivity speed and, as experts believe, has the potential to transform various aspects of modern life.
