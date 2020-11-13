An-124 Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Novosibirsk Due to Engine Malfunction, Aviation Agency Says

A law enforcement source said that the Volga-Dnepr airline plane had taken off from the airport, but was forced to return due to technical problems; while landing at Tolmachevo, it rolled off the runway. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, the incident had been caused by engine problems.
The West-Siberian Transport Investigations Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia is dealing with the incident by conducting a pre-investigation check under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Russia (violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport).
"The investigation team is on the scene and is currently inspecting the site of the incident, including the aircraft and other verification activities, aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident," the committee said.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
