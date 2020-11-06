'He is in Excellent Health': Kremlin Refutes Reports of Putin's Plan to Resign

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted rumours that President Vladimir Putin had health issues and was planning to resign.

"This is complete nonsense. The president is well ... he is in excellent health," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on Western media reports that Putin had some health issues and was planning to resign.

When asked about the resignation, Peskov said the president was not planning to resign.

The statement comes on the heels of The Sun's report, citing "Moscow sources" that Vladimir Putin is planning to quit next year amid growing health-related "fears".

The report claimed that after analysing recent footage of the Russian president, observers assumed that Putin could have had symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.

At the same time, it was announced earlier this week that the lower house of Russia's legislature is considering a proposed law that would provide Russian leaders immunity from prosecution after they leave office.

The bill aims to change the procedure for the potential stripping of a former president of immunity so that the upper chamber could do it only if the lower chamber submits a claim of high treason or an equally serious offence.

The claim must be confirmed by the Supreme Court and the validity of the procedure must be approved by the Constitutional Court. Under current practice, the chair of the Investigative Committee can launch such a procedure by notifying the lower house.