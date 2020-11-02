Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse Purportedly Containing Gas Canisters in South of Moscow - Video

A fire brigade is working at the site right now.
"There have been no reports of any injured", the emergency service said, adding that the storage building has collapsed, but the firefighters had managed to keep the flames away from nearby houses.
However, the fire later spread over to a nearby gas station, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik.
According to the emergency services, there may be gas canisters inside the warehouse. Another representative of the emergency services told Sputnik earlier in the day that there could be 600 cubic metres of gas there.
На юге Москвы загорелся склад с газовыми баллонами.— Радио Sputnik (@ru_radiosputnik) November 2, 2020
Движение транспорта перекрыто, информации о пострадавших пока нет. 🔥Пожар локализован на 300 квадратах – ГУ МЧС.https://t.co/mrPAcuz6hw pic.twitter.com/kJDpj8TmSd
