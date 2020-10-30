Russian Seismologists Record Volcanic Ash Eruption in Kamchatka

"A moderate eruptive activity of the volcano continues. According to satellite data by KVERT, explosions sent ash up to 6 km [3.7 miles] a.s.l. [above sea level]; ash plume extended for 24 km [14.9 miles] to the northeast of the volcano," the institute's Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said in a statement.
The eruption is currently assigned the orange colour code, recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, which signifies an eruption with minor or no ash emission.
"A moderate eruptive activity of the volcano continues. Ash explosions up to 19,700-23,000 ft (6-7 km) a.s.l. could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect low-flying aircraft," the KVERT added.
The Kamchatka Territory has a considerable number of volcanoes of various types.
