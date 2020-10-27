Russia's Vector Launches Production of EpiVacCorona Vaccine Against COVID-19, Watchdog Says

"Vector has started production of the vaccine", Popova said at a healthcare forum.
A certain number of EpiVacCorona doses will be produced by the end of the year, the official specified.
There are 10 technological platforms for developing vaccines against COVID-19 globally, Vector's deputy chief for scientific work Elena Gavrilova said at a healthcare forum.
"We use six technological platforms for developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus in our centre", she added.
Russia has registered 16,550 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from yesterday's record-high 17,347, taking the cumulative total to 1,547,774, the country's coronavirus response centre said earlier today.
In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. In mid-October, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the second vaccine, Vector's EpiVacCorona, had been registered.
