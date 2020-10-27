World Trade to Face Difficulties Without Uniform Rules, Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Says

"We understand today that there are questions for the World Trade Organization (WTO), and most importantly, a deep reset of the system that all WTO member countries expect, which, among other things, should reform the appellate body, because everyone already sees there is a problem with world trade without uniform rules," Mishustin said.
The prime minister said Russia could not suspend its membership in the organization, but only withdraw from it, but added, however, that there are reasons why the country is unable to do this.
"What is the WTO? It is a tool, if you like, to counter trade discrimination and infringement of the rights of some states... We use it to resolve all sorts of issues, including protection against discriminatory measures that other states are taking," he said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)