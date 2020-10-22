Bezymianny Volcano’s Ash Covers 2 Settlements in Russia’s Kamchatka, Emergencies Ministry Says

The volcano spewed out a cloud of ash about 9,000 metres high prompting local authorities to issue the highest aviation alert level.
"A slight fall of ash, up to 1 millimetre [0.04 inches] thick, was recorded in Kamchatka in the Lazo and Atlasovo settlements of the Milkovsky district. According to Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), ash fallout in settlements occurred as a result of ash release on Bezymianny volcano on 22 October", the statement read.
A video fo the volcano eruption has emerged online.
Authorities recommended locals in Lazo and Atlasovo to close windows and stay indoors. At the same time, the ministry said that the situation is not life-threatening.
Kamchatka falls within the Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire and regularly sees volcanic and seismic activity.
All comments
Show new comments (0)