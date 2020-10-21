Su-34 Has Accident in Russia's Khabarovsk Region, Pilots Self-Eject

The plane was carrying out a scheduled training flight.
The two pilots are safe and have been brought to the base.
"The flight was carried out without ammunition. The plane crashed in a flat, wooded area. There is no destruction on the ground," the press service said.
A commission from the Eastern Military District was sent to the scene of the accident to establish the causes and circumstances of the crash.
Su-34 is the Russian multipurpose fighter-bomber capable of effectively targeting surface, sea and air objects in any geographic area with the use of all aircraft munition types. The equipment installed on the Su-34 allows for the use of weapons against several targets simultaneously.
