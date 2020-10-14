Russian Navy Based in Kamchatka on Alert Amid Approaching Cyclone

"All of the units and formations of the Pacific Fleet, stationed on the Kamchatka Peninsula have been put on high alert. The cyclone, which has reached the peninsula, has brought a strong wind of about 30 metres per second [67 miles per hour] and heavy downpours", the Pacific Fleet's press service said.
All of the fleet's rescue services are on standby for rescue operations. All vessels and submarines have been supplied with additional mooring lines, and the situation on the naval base and nearby territory is being closely monitored.
All aircraft based at airfields and in field positions have been taken to a shelter. The Naval Engineer Service is ready to eliminate any damage that the cyclone may cause.
All comments
Show new comments (0)