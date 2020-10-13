Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region Found Dead

"The [suspect's] body was found... Not far from the place where everything happened," the investigators said.
It has been suggested that the suspect killed himself.
According to investigators, in the afternoon of October 12, in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye, Nizhny Novgorod region, a man with a firearm fired shots at local residents. Three men died from gunshot wounds, three more people were hospitalized. A criminal case was initiated under Russian Criminal Code Article 105 Part 2 (murder of two or more persons).
While the investigators say that three people have died, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services said on Monday that the death toll increased to four people.
