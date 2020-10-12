Death Toll in Shooting in Nizhny Novgorod Region Rises to 4, Emergency Services Say

"According to updated information, the death toll has increased to four people," the spokesperson said.
Three of those injured were hospitalized, he added.
According to the investigation, in the afternoon of October 12, an armed man opened fire at local residents in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye of the Nizhny Novgorod Region.
After the shooting, the gunman fled into the nearby forest. The shooter is described by local media as an 18-year-old young man with a rifle and a backpack.
Also, a law enforcement source said that before going to the bus stop, the man tried to kill his grandmother.
According to the local Interior Ministry, police together with forest rangers are conducting a search operation to arrest the gunman.
