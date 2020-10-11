Putin Explains Whose Greetings He Expects On His Birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that it's birthday greetings from the people closest to him that he awaits every year.
As Putin explained, he always knows that, even if these people are not celebrating his birthday together with him, they would definitely get in touch with him.
The president also remarked that he also receives birthday gifts from his grandchildren, which include drawings and hand-made gifts.
On 7 October, Vladimir Putin celebrated his 68th birthday.
