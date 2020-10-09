Baku, Yerevan Agree to Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh After Negotiations in Moscow

After 10 hours of negotiations in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh from 10 October in order to exchange of prisoners and bodies of the killed.
According to the statement, Baku and Yerevan agreed to start "substantive" talks on Karabakh conflict.
"The Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, on the basis of the basic principles of the settlement, begin substantive negotiations with the aim of achieving a peaceful settlement as soon as possible", Lavrov stated.
The joint statement, cited by Lavrov, said that specific parametres of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will be agreed on separately.
The statement also said that sides committed to keeping formats of talks on Karabakh unchanged.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
