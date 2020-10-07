Register
18:04 GMT07 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Putin Ready to Work With Any US President, Including Biden, Despite His 'Harsh Anti-Russia Rhetoric'

    © Sputnik / Alexey Druzhinin
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080698781_0:132:2763:1686_1200x675_80_0_0_e86c2fefd27d242261beb0c478e86518.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202010071080698815-putin-ready-to-work-with-any-us-president-including-biden-despite-his-harsh-anti-russia-rhetoric/

    A week after the heated debate with Biden, who raised allegations of Trump's ties with Moscow that have long been proven false, POTUS ordered the release of all documents related to the so-called Russiagate in a bid to end the longstanding "hoax".

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin has commented on recent allegations by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who accused Trump of being "Putin's puppy" during the first debate, saying that such remarks only characterise the level of political culture, or lack thereof, of the former US vice president. Putin added that such remarks also benefit Russia's global image, as they suggest the country possesses immense power and influence.

    The Russian president went on to express regret that the former vice president's rhetoric was far from friendly towards Moscow.

    "As for the candidate from the Democratic Party, I can say we see quite harsh anti-Russia rhetoric. Unfortunately, we are already used to it", Putin said.

    At the same time, Putin noted that he is ready to work with any president elected by the American people. He stressed that the Democratic Party is currently gravitating towards what is known in Europe as social democratic policies, something that is not ideologically foreign to the Russian people. The Russian president added that should Biden be elected, they might even find certain "ideological grounds" for mutual contact.

    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden holds onto notes as he speaks during a campaign stop at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Florida, U.S., October 5, 2020.
    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden holds onto notes as he speaks during a campaign stop at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Florida, U.S., October 5, 2020.

    Putin also stressed Trump's vocal willingness to engage in dialogue with Russia, noting that his comments in this regard have not always translated into actions.

    "I will not be listing all the positive steps that have been achieved in Russian-US relations, but there are some. However, not all of Trump's stated intentions have been brought to life. I believe this was largely caused by the bipartisan consensus in the US, which suggests that Russia's development must be contained", Putin said.

    The Russian president went on to suggest that this "consensus" seeks to limit Russia's growth in all spheres and serves as a major constraint on the Trump administration.

    Ending the 'Russia Hoax'

    Allegations of collusion with Moscow have been dogging Trump throughout his presidential term and didn't stop even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation concluded that no signs of such collusion were found. However, the results of the "Russiagate probe" didn't prevent Democrats from continuing to spread these allegations, with one of the latest instances being the party's presidential candidate calling Trump "Putin's puppy" during the first debate.

    In this image from video, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
    © AP Photo /
    DNI Declassifies CIA Referral, Brennan's Handwritten Memo Revealing Hillary Clinton Plotting 'Russiagate'

    Over a week later, Trump ordered the release of all documents related to the Russiagate investigation in an unredacted form to the public in a bid to put an end to the "Russia hoax". Along with these, he also ordered the publication of documents related to Hillary Clinton's private email server scandal, which according to the recently released CIA documents, the Russiagate probe was purportedly supposed to overshadow and draw attention from.

    Related:

    Biden Says He Stands Ready for Second Presidential Debate With Trump
    Biden Urged to Cancel Debates with Trump after ‘Fiasco’ in Ohio
    ‘Looking Forward’: Trump Ready for 2nd Debate With Biden on 15 Oct After Contracting COVID-19
    Trump's Declassification of 'Russia Hoax' Probe 'Will Certainly Not Help Joe Biden', Prof Says
    Russia Accused of Spreading 'Allegations' About Biden's 'Poor Mental Health' in DHS Bulletin: Report
    Trump Says Russia ‘Probably’ Wants Biden To Win US Election
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sentiment, anti-Russian bias, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse